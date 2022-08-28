Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises 2.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of SCHN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 94,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,358. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

