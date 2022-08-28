Critical Survey: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 106.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 3.29 -$184.86 million ($1.48) -12.40 Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.53 $388.09 million $4.49 21.67

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -12.03% -4.35% -2.19% Lamar Advertising 23.52% 37.09% 7.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22 Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

