Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
