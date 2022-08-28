Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the July 31st total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

SLVO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 256,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 661,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.