Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

