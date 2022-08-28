Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.84. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $477.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,422.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

