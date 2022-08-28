CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0001

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $191,282.73 and $263.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

