CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of CRAI opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. CRA International has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Several research analysts have commented on CRAI shares. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

