Cqs Us LLC Increases Position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Cqs Us LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 589.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 334,001 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMLP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

