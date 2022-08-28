Cqs Us LLC Buys 62,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cqs Us LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

FANG stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.