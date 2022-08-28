Cqs Us LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.4 %

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

