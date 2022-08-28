CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.1 %

PMTS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.32.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.