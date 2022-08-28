Cowen Increases Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $36.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

