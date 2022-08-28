COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

COVA (COVA) traded down 81.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. COVA has a market capitalization of $307,067.92 and $183.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 318.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084343 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

