Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 491,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

CJREF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718. The stock has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

