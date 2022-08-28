Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 4,841,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

