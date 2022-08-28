CorionX (CORX) One Day Volume Tops $79,457.00

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, CorionX has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $52,732.28 and $79,457.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00082818 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CorionX

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

