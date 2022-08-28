Convex CRV Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.78 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $15,188.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

