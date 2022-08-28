Convex CRV Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.78 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $15,188.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex CRV Coin Profile
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
Buying and Selling Convex CRV
