Convergence (CONV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $245,649.00

Convergence (CONV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Convergence has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $245,649.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084231 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.