Contrasting PlayAGS (AGS) & Its Peers

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PlayAGS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PlayAGS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

PlayAGS currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 27.02%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -12.38 PlayAGS Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 62.97

PlayAGS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

