Contrasting Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Global and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 7 3 2 0 1.58 Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Paramount Global presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Paramount Global.

This table compares Paramount Global and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.57 $4.54 billion $5.17 4.82 Sinclair Broadcast Group $6.13 billion 0.27 -$414.00 million $34.29 0.68

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Paramount Global pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 11.60% 6.74% 2.65% Sinclair Broadcast Group 48.79% N/A -0.11%

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global operates as a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned, operated, and provided services to 185 stations and 634 channels in 86 markets. The Local Sports segment operates regional sports networks. This segment broadcasts professional sports games and produce content. In addition, this segment owns regional sports network, which has the rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. The company also owns and operates Tennis Channel, a cable network, which includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sports and tennis lifestyle shows; the Tennis Channel International streaming service; Tennis Magazine, the sport's print publication; and Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Further, it owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms, including Comet, a science fiction network; CHARGE!, an adventure and action-based network; TBD, a multiscreen TV network; Stadium, a professional sports highlights and college games network; STIRR, an ad-supported DTC streaming app; and NewsON, an ad-supported app that provides access to live or on-demand local news broadcasts, including non-Sinclair affiliate partners. Additionally, the company provides technical services to the broadcast industry; and owns various non-media related investments, such as private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

