Contrasting NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP)

Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A NuZee $1.93 million 8.65 -$18.55 million ($0.67) -1.05

Valuation and Earnings

Global Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuZee.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A NuZee -406.45% -107.78% -90.87%

Volatility and Risk

Global Acquisitions has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Global Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of NuZee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Acquisitions beats NuZee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

