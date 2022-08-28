ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $119,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,878 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,542. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

