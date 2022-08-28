Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

