Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,910.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,894.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

