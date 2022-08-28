Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 71,115 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 461,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $80,332,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

