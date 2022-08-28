Conceal Reaches 1-Day Volume of $704.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $997,235.14 and $704.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,017.95 or 1.00004098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00225005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00139286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00230660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00058650 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,724,267 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

