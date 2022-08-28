COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of COMSovereign stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

