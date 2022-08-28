Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

