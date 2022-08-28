Comparing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 5 4 0 2.44 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $83.08, indicating a potential upside of 66.97%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 26.74% 16.24% 0.81% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.53 billion 2.43 $5.11 billion $5.62 8.85 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.59

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Oxford Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

