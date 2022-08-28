Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 259,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 60,041 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 575,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

