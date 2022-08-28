Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

