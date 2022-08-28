CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Volume Hits $346,508.00

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $27.52 million and $346,508.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.