Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in August

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %
CCHGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.
Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Further Reading
