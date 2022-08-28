Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in August

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %

CCHGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCHGY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,162.50.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.