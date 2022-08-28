CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $848,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

