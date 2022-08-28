CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.29. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.