CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 250,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 116,948 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.