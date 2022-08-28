Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,263. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
