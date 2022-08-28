ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

