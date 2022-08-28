Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAAX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
RAAX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,291. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.