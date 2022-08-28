Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAAX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

RAAX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,291. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

