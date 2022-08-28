Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,308,000 after acquiring an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $64.12. 5,631,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,611. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

