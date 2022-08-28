Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,972. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

