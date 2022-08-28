Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

SPTM stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $50.04. 469,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,694. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

