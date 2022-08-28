Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $501,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,616. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

