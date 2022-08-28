Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 16,521 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

