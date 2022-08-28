Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases 190 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,755. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

