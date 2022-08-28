Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $84,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,152,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,598,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 102,916 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,557. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.