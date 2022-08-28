Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2,961.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 11.2% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. 1,422,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

