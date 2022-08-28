Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLZNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNY stock remained flat at $19.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.