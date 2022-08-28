City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. City has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Research analysts forecast that City will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in City by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in City by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

